NFL dream in reach for Meridian's Travis Reed: "I want to make that dream come true for me and my family"

Former Meridian High School football player Travis Reed's NFL dreams are on the verge of becoming a reality.

The former wide receiver turned cornerback signed as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft.

While a little over a week has passed for that moment to sink in, Reed shared that it still hasn't.

"I've always dreamed about this as a kid," Reed said. "I stayed in project homes and not only dreamed about it but didn't think it could actually happen. I still tell myself when i'm sitting around 'dude, you dreamed about this! you've got this opportunity'".

He is thankful for the opportunity the Colts have given him and is motivated to make his NFL dreams come true for him and his family.

"I'm just trying to give it my best foot forward so I can just capitalize off it," Reed said. "I want to make that dream come true for me and my family."

Reed spent two seasons playing at Jones County Junior College before transferring to finish his collegiate career at South Alabama. What was supposed to be an exciting time for the cornerback turned into two of the hardest seasons he's ever experienced.

"My time at South (Alabama) were probably my worst years of football," Reed said. "My junior year really tested me a lot. I had stuff going on back home with my family...ended up getting surgery and wasn't playing much...I ended my season early because I felt like I wasn't performing at my natural ability."

To make up for lost time, Reed said he "had a chip on his shoulder" heading into his senior season.

"I felt like a lot of people didn't believe in me as an athlete," Reed said. "I told myself I was going to shock everybody and throughout fall camp and by the end of the season I reached all my goals."

Reed now has the opportunity to achieve another goal by making it on an NFL roster. While the league has not allowed teams to assemble and being training yet due to the coronavirus, Reed said he has been working hard to stay in shape so he can be ready once he gets to Indianapolis.

On top of staying in physical shape, he is also staying sharp mentally as well.

"I got my playbook from them and have just been studying it day in and day out," Reed said. "When I get up there I want to know everything like clockwork and be prepared. I'm going to seize this opportunity."