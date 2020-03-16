NJCAA cancels basketball championships, spring sports due to COVID-19

Following recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) has cancelled all upcoming basketball championships as well as spring competition, effective immediately.

The NJCAA released a COVID-19 update on its website with a statement from NJCAA President and CEO Dr. Christopher Parker.

"In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year," Dr. Parker stated. "As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes".

The cancelling of NJCAA spring sports includes all practices, regular season, postseason, and national championship play.

MCC, ECCC and EMCC are all member schools of the NJCAA.

The statement also touched upon eligibility for spring sport athletes saying "no spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled at a member college in 2020 will be charged a year of participation."

All on and off-campus recruiting for all sports has also been halted until April 15. Further evaluation will be assessed at a later time.

The NJCAA also stated it will "explore the opportunity to expand allowable Letters of Intent for spring sports for both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years under the recommendation of the NJCAA Eligibility Committee".