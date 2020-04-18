No team makes offer sheet to Saints QB Taysom Hill

Friday was the deadline for other teams to submit offer sheets to restricted free agents. As expected, no team made an offer to Taysom Hill.

Earlier this offseason the Saints gave Hill a first round tender, the highest available. If a team would have made an offer to Hill, the Saints could have matched the offer or receive a first round pick as compensation.

Hill will return to the Saints in 2020 on a one-year contract worth $4.6 million unless the two sides can work out a longer term contract.