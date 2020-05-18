Ole Miss, USC Add Home-and-Home Football Series

Ole Miss and USC have agreed to a home-and-home series for the 2025 and 2026 football seasons, the two schools announced on Monday.

The Rebels will visit USC on Aug. 30, 2025, marking their first ever visit to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Ole Miss will then host the Trojans in Oxford on Sept. 19, 2026.

"USC will always be a special place to my family and me, and we were excited to finalize this series," Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said. "This will showcase two of college football's greatest gamedays, and we look forward to this meeting down the road."

Kiffin, who served as head coach at USC from 2010-13, hired current head coach Clay Helton as the Trojans' quarterback coach in 2010. Kiffin posted a 28-15 record as the head coach in LA, including a 10-2 mark in 2011 and a No. 6 ranking in the final Associated Press poll.

He also spent six years as an assistant coach at USC under Pete Carroll (2001-06), including the final two seasons as offensive coordinator. During that time, the Trojans amassed two national championships, two Heisman Trophy winners and a 65-12 record.

The 2025 encounter between Ole Miss and USC will mark the first meeting between the two teams. It also is just the third time in program history that the Rebels will travel to California, after facing Cal in 2017 and Fresno State in 2011.

Cal is the only current member of the Pac-12 conference that Ole Miss has faced (2017, 2019); however, the Rebels have faced a team associated with the league's past. Idaho was a member of the Pacific Coast Conference from 1922-59 until it dissolved. The league later re-emerged as the Pacific-8 in 1968 before expanding throughout the years, but Idaho never joined the conference again. In 2013, Ole Miss captured a 59-14 victory over the Vandals in Oxford that was vacated.