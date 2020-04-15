Ole Miss football implementing Digital Ticketing

OXFORD, Miss. – For increased convenience and safety, Ole Miss is launching digital-only tickets for the 2020 football campaign. In addition, the season ticket renewal deadline has been extended to June 15 with seat and parking selection set to begin June 29.

“Despite the challenges we are all facing, the excitement surrounding our football program remains sky high under Coach Kiffin’s leadership,” said Keith Carter, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “Gameday experience will always be a top priority and a point of pride for our department, and this is an opportunity to utilize the latest technology to ensure a safe and convenient process for ticket delivery and stadium entrance.”

In addition to eliminating the physical touching concerns that are prevalent at this time, digital ticketing will reduce frequent issues related to paper tickets, including theft, shipping delays, tickets lost in transit and the need for an early confirmation of a shipping address. Other advantages feature the ability for ticket purchasers to transfer tickets via mobile phone, while customers will still be able to post and sell tickets via Stubhub.

Ticket distribution will begin via email in mid-August. Rebel fans that have already ordered their 2020 season tickets will maintain their orders and payment plans already in place. More information will be coming about parking and ticket delivery for premium, general and other season ticket holders as it is finalized.

As previously announced, the purchasing period for Ole Miss students has been suspended until July. Once student tickets go on sale, an email will be sent to the @go.olemiss.edu email address associated with each student who is registered for the fall 2020 semester.

For all ticket opportunities, contact Ole Miss Athletics at OleMissTix.com, olemisstix@olemiss.edu or 888-732-TKTS.