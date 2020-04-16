PGA Tour hopes to resume in June at Colonial with no fans

The PGA Tour laid out an ambitious plan to resume its season Thursday, with hopes of a restart at Colonial on June 11-14 and keeping fans away for at least the first month.

If government and health authorities give golf the green light, the tour will have an official event every week through Dec. 6 except for the week of Thanksgiving.

The Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, was pushed back a month to June and would be followed by the RBC Heritage, which was postponed this week.

Title sponsor RBC had another tournament — the Canadian Open, the fourth-oldest national open in the world — that normally would have been played that week. Golf Canada said Thursday its Open has been canceled.

The PGA Tour season would conclude with the Tour Championship on Labor Day, and a new season would start the following week (Sept. 10-13) in Napa, California. That would mean only one major — the PGA Championship — is held in this 2019-20 season, and as many as seven majors would apply to the following season.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said while the priority is health and safety for everyone involved, “our hope is to play a role — responsibly — in the world's return to enjoying the things we love."

Here is a full look at the planned PGA Tour Schedules:

Revised 2019-20 PGA Tour schedule

• June 10-14: Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

• June 18-21: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, South Carolina

• June 25-28: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

• July 2-5: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

• July 9-12: John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

• July 16-19: the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

• July 23-26: 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

• July 30-August 2: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

• July 30-August 2: Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California

• August 6-9: PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

• August 13-16: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

• August 20-23: The Northern Trust, TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts

• August 27-30: BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club (North), Olympia Fields, Illinois

• Sept. 4-7: Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

2020-21 PGA Tour schedule (fall portion)

• Sept. 10-13: Safeway Open, Silverado Resort and Spa North, Napa, California

• Sept. 17-20: U.S. Open, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, New York

• Sept. 24-27: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

• Sept. 25-27: Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin

• Oct. 1-4: Sanderson Farms Championship, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi

• Oct. 8-11: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

• Oct. 15-18: The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges, Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Korea

• Oct. 22-25: Zozo Championship, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba Prefecture, Japan

• Oct. 29-Nov. 1: WGC-HSBC Champions, Sheshan International Golf Club, Shanghai, China

• Oct. 29-Nov. 1: Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

• Nov. 5-8: Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

• Nov. 12-15: Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

• Nov. 19-22: The RSM Classic, Sea Island Resort (Seaside and Plantation), Sea Island, Georgia

• Nov. 23-29: Open week for Thanksgiving

• Dec. 2-6: Mayakoba Golf Classic, El Camaleón Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

• Dec. 2-6: Hero World Challenge, Albany, New Providence, Bahamas

• Dec. 10-13: QBE Shootout, Tiburón GC, Naples, Florida

• Dec. 14-20: PNC Father-Son Challenge, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, Orlando