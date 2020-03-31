Payton: This will be Drew Brees’ final season

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees will be back for his 15th season in black and gold in 2020, but according to Head Coach Sean Payton, this is likely going to be his last.

On ESPN’s Get Up this morning, when talking about Taysom Hill’s role, Payton told Mike Greenberg that Brees announced he is coming back for his final season.

“The unique situation with our team and our quarterback, Drew Brees is that he has announced he is coming back for his final season. I think Taysom sees himself as being a starting quarterback in this league and we do too. Now because of what we choose to do with him on gameday, we have to carry a third quarterback just based on the nature of the amount of plays he is playing. At any given time, if something were to happen to his throwing hand then all of a sudden, you’re really down to your starting quarterback. So we’ll have a third quarterback that’ll be up each game.”

It’s something that’s been speculated but not necessarily confirmed that 2020 was his last.

Payton’s comments come just a day after a report came out that ESPN is targeting Brees for the Monday night football booth after his retirement..