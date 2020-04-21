Raekwon Davis gives back to local hospitals fighting COVID-19

Playing professional football is a dream Raekwon Davis has been working towards his entire life.

Raekwon Davis sat down with WTOK to discuss donating food to local hospital workers fighting COVID-19 as well as his feelings on the upcoming NFL Draft

From his time playing in Ray Stadium at Meridian High School, to winning a National Championship with the University of Alabama, these have all been stops on his journey to one day play in the NFL.

Even with the NFL Draft two days away, Davis has been thinking less about himself and more about how he can give back to the community that helped shape him into who he is today.

Last week, Davis met with staff from both Rush and Anderson Regional hospitals in Meridian to donate meals to workers fighting the coronavirus.

“I just love giving back," Davis shared. "The idea just came in my head and I said ‘let’s do something today...something productive'. Let’s help the hospital like we help the homeless you know?”

Davis hasn’t been home much the last few months, training in California for the NFL Combine that was held in March at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He finally was able to come home last week to be with those closest to him leading up to Thursday's draft.

Even though one of the most important moments of Davis' football career is only days away from happening, he isn't focused on that. Instead, he is thinking about those who are working day and night right now to keep the community of Meridian safe from the coronavirus.

“I felt like it was a nice way to give back...give back to my community because I know that they (hospital workers) can’t go home," Davis explained. "They have to sit in the hospital all day and I thought it was a great way to give back.”

While Davis has already left a lasting mark in Meridian through his time suiting up for the Wildcats football team and the success he achieved at the University of Alabama, he wants to be remembered as more than just a great football player.

“It’s huge to me because I want to be someone that the kids look up to," Davis said. "I want to be a great role model to everybody here."

