Rahim Lockhart officially takes over ECCC men's basketball

After serving as interim head coach during a portion of the 2019-20 season, Rahim Lockhart has been named the new head coach of East Central Community College's men's basketball program.

According to Lockhart's profile on ECCC's athletics website, he was officially hired in his new role on Mar. 31 with the official hiring announcement being released on April 2.

Lockhart is a former Ole Miss basketball standout. As a senior in 2001, he led the Rebels to a 27-8 overall record and the school's first ever NCAA Sweet 16 appearance. He ranks 27th in Ole Miss history with 1,160 career points and earned All-SEC honors as a senior after averaging 13.0 points and 8.1 rebounds a game.

He earned third-team All-American, second team All-SEC, and SEC All-Tournament Team honors following his senior season at Ole Miss.

Prior to coming to ECCC, Lockhart served as head men's basketball coach at Yazoo County High School and Jones County Junior College. He had a combined 59-3 record as head coach of both programs for a winning percentage of 95.

Lockhart will look to improve an East Central team that went 9-14 this past season and missed out on the MACJC tournament.