Report: Patriots signing former Meridian High School; Louisiana Tech QB J'Mar Smith

With the departure of Tom Brady from New England back in March, the question of who will lead the Patriots' offense next season still remains to be answered.

While the Patriots did not draft a quarterback in this year's NFL Draft, they did add a new quarterback to the squad shortly after the draft ended.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the six-time Super Bowl champions are planning to sign former Meridian High School and Louisiana Tech quarterback J'Mar Smith.

According CBS Boston, Bill Belichick confirmed that the Patriots have spoken with Smith, but the head coach declined would not confirm anything further until a contract is signed.

Smith started under center for the Bulldogs since his sophomore season. He posted career numbers in his final season at LA Tech, throwing for 2,814 yards along with 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions. The first-team all-conference selection completed 65.8 percent of his passes (223-for-339) and led the league in passing yards per game (281.4).

During his time suiting up for the Wildcats, Smith threw for over 2,600 yards and 26 touchdown passes, averaging 214 passing yards per game. He also accumulated 800 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

If the Meridian native signs with the Patriots, he will compete against former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer for the starting job.