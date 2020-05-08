Saints 2020 schedule includes four primetime games and Christmas Day matchup

The New Orleans Saints full 2020 schedule was on Thursday and includes four primetime matchups along with a Christmas Day contest at the Superdome.

The Saints begin the 2020 season in a highly anticipated Week 1 matchup when they host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Week 2 they head to Las Vegas to face the Raiders and help open the brand new Allegiant Stadium for a Monday Night Football matchup.

The Saints other primetime matchups include Week 3 when they host the Packers for Sunday Night Football, Week 5 when they host the Chargers for Monday Night Football and Week 9 when they play the Bucs for the second time on the road.

Other notable matchups include Week 10 when they host the San Fransisco 49ers (who they fell to last season at the Superdome) and Week 15 when the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs come to town.

Here is the Saints full 2020 schedule including preseason matchups:

Preseason:

Game 1: at Rams (TBD)

Game 2: at Steelers, Aug. 23, 7:00 pm (Nationally Televised on FOX)

Game 3: vs. Texans (TBD)

Game 4: vs. Dolphins (TBD)

Week 1: vs. Bucs, Sept. 13, 3:25 pm

Week 2: at Raiders, Sept. 21, 7:15 pm

Week 3: vs. Packers, Sept. 27, 7:20 pm

Week 4: at Lions, Oct. 4, 12:00 pm

Week 5: vs. Chargers, Oct. 12, 7:15 pm

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: vs. Panthers, Oct. 25, 12:00 pm

Week 8: at Bears, Nov. 1, 3:25 pm

Week 9: at Bucs, Nov. 8, 7:20 pm

Week 10: vs. Niners, Nov. 15, 3:25 pm

Week 11: vs. Falcons, Nov. 22, 12:00 pm

Week 12: at Broncos, Nov. 29, 3:05 pm

Week 13: at Falcons, Dec. 6, 12:00 pm

Week 14: at Eagles, Dec. 13, 3:25 pm

Week 15: vs. Chiefs, Dec. 20, 3:25 pm

Week 16: vs. Vikings, Dec. 25, 3:30 pm

Week 17: at Panthers, Jan. 3, 12:00 pm