Senior Spotlight: Patrician Academy Baseball

Patrician Academy baseball has made it to the semifinals for AISA the past three seasons. Head coach Jonathan Lindsey says much of that success is because of the team’s current seniors.

(Courtesy: Jonathan Lindsey)

“Several of these seniors they’ve been starting since they were freshman. They’ve been pivotal parts in our playoff runs over the last few years, making it to the semifinals the last three years," Lindsey said. "Several of them have started and they were big, integral parts of our team.”

Let’s meet those five seniors beginning with Logan Lowery. You may remember Lowery from our 11-on-11 series during football season. Well, the linebacker also suits up for Patrician Academy's baseball team as both a pitcher and right fielder. Through the season’s 12 games, Lowery had a .452 batting average with 3 doubles, 1 triple and 12 RBIs. As a pitcher, he had a 3-1 record with 19 strikeouts through only 27 innings pitched.

Stratton Lewis is another standout for the Saints. The senior played second base and ended the season with a .429 batting average. He had 18 hits through 12 games with 3 doubles and 12 runs scored. Lewis was also a kicker on Patrician’s football team and was named an AISA All-State player this past season.

Next up is Tyler Mosley. The senior played first base for the Saints and had a .268 batting average this season with 10 hits, 3 doubles and 7 RBIs.

Our fourth senior is Landen Pritchett who played in center field. Pritchett had a batting average of .190 through 12 games but had an impressive on base percentage of .346.

And last but not least rocking #24 is Tommy Littlepage. The senior played shortstop for the Saints and ended the season with 7 hits, three doubles a batting average of .226. He also boasted another impressive on base percentage of .324 for the Saints.

"This group of seniors is special because they’ve been with me since they were in about the seventh grade – most of them," Lindsey said. "They’ve been a big part of our program for many years."

While Coach Lindsey will certainly miss these seniors’ skills on the field next season, he emphasized their passion for the game is something that will leave a lasting imprint.

“I’m going to miss their energy and will to play the game," Lindsey said. "They play the game the way it’s supposed to be played and they love the game.”