Senior Spotlight: Southeast Lauderdale Baseball

Senior Miles Miller was one of the Tigers’ starting pitchers. Miles isn’t the first Miller to walk the halls of Southeast Lauderdale High School. In fact, his father taught at the high school while his grandfather is longtime Southeast basketball coach Joe Miller. In the shortened season, Miller was 1-0 on the mound with a .210 ERA. He had 16 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched.

“He was tough on the mound. He’s got an above average arm. I think there’s a good chance that he could have an opportunity to play next year," head baseball coach Shay Cooper said. "Even with our shortened season, he’ll have some opportunities to go show some of these JUCO guys that he can play at that level and pitch at that level.”

Another senior on the Tigers' baseball team is Wyatt Simmons, who was across from Miller on the mound at the catcher position. In eight games played this season, Simmons had zero passed balls. Following graduation, Simmons has big plans for the next chapter of his life.

“Wyatt is going into the Marines here in the next month and that says a lot about Wyatt. He is an intense competitor. He has a lot of the qualities that you look for in your senior catcher," Coach Cooper said. "Being behind that plate, being gritty, the engine doesn’t stop for him. He takes control of the team and is a leader and competitor for us. The Marines are getting a good one.”

Tucker Davidson is another senior pitcher for the Tigers. The left-handed ace has played for Southeast for the past five years, working his way up to varsity. Through eight games, he had a .312 BA with five hits and six RBIs.

“Tucker has been putting in his work at the JV level and this was going to be his year to shine. He had been lights out on the mound to this point," Coach Cooper said. "He had thrown the ball really well as a left handed pitcher and we were real excited about having him throw in our division games this year. He had done really well and he’s another one that we hope will get an opportunity to go play at another level.”

The final senior on Southeast Lauderdale's baseball squad is Caleb Todd. Coach Cooper described him as the team’s “spark plug” due to his small size and speed. He was hitting .217 at the end of the season and had one homerun and four stolen bases. Todd was a two-year starter for the Tigers and made second team all division last season.

“Shortstop, solid defender, he batted at the top of our lineup and was just a real go getter," Coach Cooper said. "He’s fun to watch and fun to coach. We would do things with him like steal home plate...we had a lot of fun with him he’s a real character.”