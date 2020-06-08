Sideline View by Dale McKee

The Major League Baseball draft is scheduled for this Wednesday and Thursday, and several of the state’s best names may be called. The draft will be only five rounds instead of the usual 40 rounds. The draft is limited to only 160 selections.

Eight players in Mississippi are ranked in the top 150 prospects. MSU All-American second baseman Justin Foscue is rated a first rounder and if selected in the opening round will be the 13thformer MSU baseball player chosen in the round. Bulldogs shortstop Jordan Westburg is rated No. 37, Desoto Central first baseman Blaze Jordan is No. 42, Bulldogs pitcher J.T. Ginn comes in ranked No. 44, Biloxi’s Colt Keith is ranked 88, Ole Miss shortstop Anthony Servideo is rated No. 111, Columbia Academy and USM signee Slade Wilkes is ranked No. 112, and finally Ole Miss third baseman Tyler Keenan is rated at 128. The players’ ranking does not imply that they will be drafted at all.

The Southeastern Conference could have seven first round selections in this year’s MLB draft. Georgia has two outstanding pitchers in Emerson Hancock and Cole Wilcox while Tennessee pitcher Garrett Crockett and Texas A&M lefty Asa Lacy should go very early. A couple of outfielders in Austin Martin of Vanderbilt and Heston Kjerstad of Arkansas are rated first rounders.

The Detroit Tigers will have the first overall pick followed by the Baltimore Orioles. The St. Louis Cardinals will select 21st, and the Atlanta Braves will select 25thoverall. The Cardinals have the most picks in the draft with seven selections while the New York Yankees have the least with three picks.

C-USA Baseball Tournaments leaving state

Conference USA has been playing their end of the year baseball tournament in our state since 2014. This year’s conference tournament at MGM in Biloxi was cancelled because of COVID-19. Next May, the tournament will be played in Ruston at Louisiana Tech. The school bid $75,000 to acquire the tournament. C-USA will return to Hattiesburg in 2022, and Rice University will host in 2023.

Football News

Two former SEC football players and coaching legends Pat Dye of Auburn and Johnny Majors of Tennessee passed away last week. Dye was a two-time All-American player at Georgia. He coached for nine years with Bear Bryant at Alabama before taking head coaching jobs at East Carolina and Wyoming. Dye was named head coach at Auburn in 1981 and led the Tigers to a 99-34-4 record before stepping down in 1992. He was named SEC Coach of the Year three times and was inducted into the College HoF in 2005.

Johnny Majors was a unanimous All-American player at Tennessee and was runner-up in the Heisman Trophy race in 1956. Majors was an assistant coach at Mississippi State and Tennessee before being named head coach at Iowa State where he led the Cyclones to their first ever bowl game in 1971. He then took on a rebuilding head coaching position at the University of Pittsburgh. He turned Pitt around very quickly as five years later the Panthers won the 1976 National Championship. Majors then returned to Tennessee as head coach where he was 116-62-6 as head coach of the Vols and won three conference championships and 12 bowl games.

Odds & Ends

The return of the PGA Tour will be held this week June 11-14 at the Colonial Country Club in Forth Worth, Texas, at the Charles Schwab Challenge. The return is almost three months to the day that the PGA Tour stopped playing after the opening round of the Players Championship in March.

Kevin Harvick won his second race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series by winning at Atlanta Motor Speedway this past Sunday. Kyle Busch slipped past Martin Truex Jr.

for second place.

