State Games of Mississippi plans to hold events in 2020

With the coronavirus disrupting the original schedule of events for the 2020 State Games of Mississippi, the organization provided an update on its plans to hold various events as the year progresses.

Marketing and Development Director Bobbie Harmon spoke with Newscenter 11 sharing all State Games events will still be held but the date in which the events will take places remains uncertain.

"We are going to postpone the games for the month of June. Our main focus is to make sure everyone is safe from our athletes to our referees, our sponsors and everyone else," Harmon said. "We are going to push as many games as we can through the remainder of the year so we are not cancelling."

Harmon also shared the State Games Opening Ceremony, which is slated for June 5 in Downtown Meridian, has been cancelled.

"Unfortunately we have to cancel our opening ceremonies this year," Harmon said. "We are hoping to have an opening celebration or closing celebration later in the year."

The organization is currently working with all 37 events' commissioners and focusing on reserving venues now that events have been pushed back.

"With 37 events it's going to be hard getting everything in the same time frame as we normally would," Harmon said. "It's not just us having one game and boom we're done. We have to work with all 37 commissioners and figure out venues so it is probably going to be a trickle effect. It is something that will probably go on through the end of 2020."

This is the 29th year the State Games of Mississippi are being held.