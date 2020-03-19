State Games of Mississippi postpones 3v3 soccer and volleyball

State Games of Mississippi has postponed "NETFEST 2020" which included the events 3v3 soccer and volleyball.

3v3 soccer was scheduled to take place on Mar. 28 while volleyball was scheduled for April 18.

State Games released an update on their website regarding the decision to postpone saying, "The State Games of Mississippi is monitoring the ongoing concerns regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). We are committed to the health and well-being of our staff, board, volunteers and athletes and will be taking the necessary steps to help prevent the spread of the virus and keep everyone safe during the State Games events."

The statement continued on saying, "With most State Games of Mississippi events not scheduled to begin until mid May, all events are currently planned to proceed at this time but are subject to change as the situation further develops."

State Games' registration is now scheduled to open on April 20. Opening Ceremony is slated for June 5 but is subject to change.

For updates on future State Games of Mississippi events, please refer to the State Games of Mississippi's official website stategamesofms.org Any questions regarding state games can be emailed to info@stategamesofms.org.