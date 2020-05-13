State Games plans June return with two events

The State Games of Mississippi will return in June.

In a Wednesday press release, the organization shared Archery (3D & Field) and Sporting Clays will be held at Camp Binachi next month.

Archery will take place June 13-14 with a youth division being added this year.

"Due to the pandemic, the Mississippi Youth Archery Championship has not gone forward,” Archery Commissioner Ken Kercheval said in the press release. “We are excited that our event will give all of our fine archers a chance to prove their skills.”

The Sporting Clays competition will be held June 20-21.

State Games Executive Director emphasized that the safety of those involved in both events, as well as future State Games events, remains a top priority.

"We will keep everyone up-to-date on recommendations for social distancing, masks and other aspects that may be different at these events,” Smith said in the press release.

Registration for Archery and Shooting Clays is open on the State Games official website stategamesofms.org.