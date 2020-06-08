Summer baseball league taking place in Meridian for high school players

When the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) announced return to play measures, one of the protocols set in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 was eliminating summer competition.

High school baseball teams use the summer as an opportunity to keep players active in the offseason. When the MHSAA announced the decision to cancel summer competition, area coaches decided to establish their own league independent.

"The MHSAA is not allowing us to have competition between schools this summer," Quitman baseball coach Matt Boone explained. "What we (coaches) decided to do was have players sign up and we will blend the teams so that way they can still compete against each other."

The vision for the summer league is to have four teams composed of around 12 players from various high schools in Lauderdale, Clarke, Newton and Neshoba counties. Teams will be coached by assistant coaches from different high schools in each of those counties.

Coach Boone shared why having the summer league will beneficial for area high school players.

"What will be good is that high school players will get to be on a team with other high school players and see what they're up against which may make them a better player," Boone said. "It will allow them to see who they may have to compete against during the season. It will only be 10 games but it will give them a chance to get out there to get some at bats and throw some innings."

The league is aiming to start on June 23 and will run for five weeks with games being played twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Tuesday games will be played at Q.V Sykes Park and Thursdays' matchups will be held at Meridian Community College.

Sign ups for the league end Friday.