Sumter Central's Hutchison; Turnipseed sign to play college basketball

Sumter Central basketball players Kedrick Turnipseed and Derrick Hutchinson signed to continue their basketball careers at the next level.

(Courtesy: Jazmin Mitchell)

Turnipseed, who averaged 21 points and made AHSAA Second Team All-State this past season, is headed to Coastal Alabama Community College. He will be linking up to play with former Sumter Central teammate Calvin Finch.

Hutchinson, who also played football and ran track during high school, will be attending Marion Military Institute. Along with track and field, he has played for the boy's basketball team since ninth grade.

"Both of the boys have been playing in the program since the ninth grade," head coach Jazmin Mitchell said. "They both had a quality career at Sumter Central High School and I'm just glad to see both of these guys get the opportunity to play at the next level."

Coach Mitchell also shared how much both of his former players leaned on him during the process of deciding where to play college basketball at.

"I talked to the guys every single day. Both of them were like 'well coach I don't know,'" Mitchell said. "I had to tell them 'look, this is the biggest opportunity you are going to have in your life to play college basketball and get a free college education'. I told them to take the opportunity and make the best of it."

Coach Mitchell shared how both Turnipseed and Hutchison are "like sons to him" making it difficult to see their time at Sumter Central come to an end.

"It's hard but it happens for every coach," Mitchell said. "Every coach has players that play for them for four years and then leave but you'll still always love them...and then down the road you'll do the same with more kids that play for the program."

Sumter Central boy's basketball made it to the AHSAA 4A Regional Semifinals this past season before falling to Williamson.