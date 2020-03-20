Sumter Central's Jazmin Mitchell selected to coach in North-South All-Star Game

Sumter Central boys basketball coach Jazmin Mitchell has been selected to coach the South team for the annual AHSAA North-South All-Star game.

Mitchell has never coached in the game but does know what it's like to play in one.

He was the 4A Player of the Year in 1998 for the state champion Sumter County basketball team and was selected to compete for the South team.

"Back in 1998 my mom said 'well guess who's on the All-Star team," Mitchell recalled. "I said another person's name and she said 'no, Jazmine Mitchell!' I played on the All-Star team and now getting to coach in it is such an honor."

Mitchell coached the Jaguars to a 22-5 record this past season after losing in the Class 4A Southwest Regional.

Mitchell will lead a talented group of players for the South team, which includes Calhoun High School's J.D. Davison. Davison is listed as the No. 18 prospect on ESPN's top 60 list for the class of 2021 and was the Class 2A state tournament MVP.

"J.D. is one of the top players in the country," Mitchell said. "I have a roster of some of the top players in the state of Alabama and I know we're going to be good because we really do have a squad."

Mitchell is honored to have been selected as coaching in the All-Star game is one of his many goals.

"It was always my dream. When I was going to the game and I would see different coaches there, I said 'one day, I'll be right there coaching that All-Star game' and God made it happen," Mitchell shared. "I just give God all the honor and the glory, and I want to give my community thanks as well as I am going to do a great job for Sumter County."