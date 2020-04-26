Tatiyana Jennings signs with Southern Miss for track and field

Meridian senior Tatiyana Jennings signed to continue her track and field career at the University of Southern Mississippi on Tuesday.

Tatiyana celebrates signing her National Letter of Intent at home with friends and family (Courtesy: Tatiyana Jennings)

During her time on the Wildcats track and field team, Jennings competed in hurdles, high jump and sprints. Meridian track and field head coach Regonal Walker said while Jennings is great in all three of those events, she is also a fantastic distance runner.

At last year’s state championship for track and field, Jennings finished in second place in girl’s high jump for 6A with a personal best of 5'2". She also finished second in girl’s 300 meter hurdles at state with a time of 44.51. Last season was Jennings first year competing in hurdles.

While continuing on with track and field at the next level has always been a goal of Jennings, she is also appreciative of the opportunity to pursue her degree.

“I’m going to major in biology and hopefully I’ll be able to go pro," Jennings said. "If it’s possible while I’m pro, since the Olympics are every four years, I want to go to graduate school so I can also become an orthodontist."