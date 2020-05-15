Taulia Tagovailoa transfers to University of Maryland

Taulia Tagovailoa announced Friday that he will finish his academic and athletic career at the University of Maryland.

The new Maryland Terp was the third string quarterback at the University of Alabama, behind his brother Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones this past season.

Taulia’s transfer comes after Tua was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the 1st round of 2020 NFL Draft.

Taulia appeared in five games in the 2019 season, throwing for a hundred yards and a touchdown.

As for the Tide, they still have quarterbacks Mac Jones, Paul Tyson and also Freshman Bryce Young on the roster.

Young comes in as the number one ranked dual threat QB in the 2020 class