The MHSAA announces June return for athletics

Public high school sports will soon return in the Magnolia State.

The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) announced Thursday school athletics can begin summer workouts on June 1. This return date is pending Gov. Tate Reeves' upcoming decision on when Mississippi school facilities can reopen.

In an official statement released on the MHSAA website, MHSAA Executive Director Don Hinton thanked the association's 15-member Executive Committee and member schools for helping make this decision.

“Once again, we appreciate the effort, hard work and leadership of our 15-member Executive Committee of school administrators in making difficult decisions during these uncertain times,” Hinton said in the statement. "The support of our MHSAA member schools has been greatly appreciated as well. Our highest priority is and always will be the safety, health and welfare of Mississippi’s students, educators and communities."

The MHSAA also announced that competition between member schools or non-member schools are prohibited until the fall. Another important note is that all practices, workouts, skill development, weight lifting and conditioning are voluntary for student athletes.

It was also announced that all on-campus summer programs and/or school camps should adhere to national, state and local COVID-19 health recommendations.