The Miami Dolphins draft Meridian native Raekwon Davis at No. 56

Raekwon Davis' NFL dreams have come true.

The former Meridian High School and University of Alabama defensive lineman was drafted 56th overall in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.

Davis will team up with former Alabama teammate, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, in South Beach to bring some winning spirit to a team who finished last in the AFC East this past season with a 5-11 record.

The 6'7", 311-pound defensive lineman can play all positions on the defensive line, including nose tackle and defensive end.

According to sports-reference.com, he accumulated 175 total tackles, 11.5 sacks, a lone interception and a forced fumble to go along with a fumble recovery during his time with the Crimson Tide.

Davis had a breakout sophomore season in 2017, helping Alabama win a National Championship over Georgia in overtime. He finished the season with a team high 8.5 sacks and ranked third on the team with 69 tackles, 10 of which were for loss.