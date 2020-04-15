Three West Lauderdale athletes sign to compete at the next level

Three athletes from West Lauderdale High School will continue playing their sports at the college level.

Those three athletes include Annaclaire Nance, Emma Claire James and JJ Rowcliff.

All three were supposed to sign their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday during a signing day ceremony at the high school but with Governor Tate Reeves decision to keep schools closed for the rest of the semester, they were unable to.

Annaclaire Nance:

Nance has been a standout for the Lady Knights soccer program, playing on the team for six years.

During her six years with the program, she was won four MHSAA State Championships with the most recent coming this past season.

Nance was a 2019 East vs. West All-Star and played in the 2020 Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star game.

She will be furthering her soccer and academic career at Mississippi College.

Emma Claire James:

James has competed for West Lauderdale's cross country team the past four years and the track and field team for three years.

She was a state runner-up for MHSAA 4A in cross country 9th-11th grade before finally being crowned a state champion this past season. She has over twenty first place meet finishes, won numerous local 5K races including State Games 5K and has gold medals from Mississippi's Trail Run.

For track and field, she was a state champion in the 800 and 1600 meter and was a member of the 4 x 800 relay team that won state.

James will be continuing her running career at Charleston Southern University in Charleston, South Carolina where she will compete in both cross country and track and field.

JJ Rowcliff

Rowcliff was a three sport athlete at West Lauderdale, playing for the Knights' football, soccer and baseball teams.

During football season, he played defense, offense and special teams, helping lead the Knights to the playoffs for 4A before losing in the second round.

Rowcliff will continue playing football at Belhaven University where he will be playing mainly on the offensive side of the ball as a receiver.