Boy Scout Troop 16 are the Total Pain Care Team of the Week for the week of March 10-17.

Members of Boy Scout Troop 16, sponsored by Midway Baptist Church, completed a 50-mile bike ride on the Long Leaf Trail on Saturday, Feb. 29.

They completed the ride in 4:20:15 hours at an average speed of 11.2 mph and maximum speed of 18.7 mph. The youngest rider on the bike ride was 12 and the oldest was 71.

The troop is led by James Swartz.