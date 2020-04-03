Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Encore Dance Company

Encore Dance Company has been chosen as the Total Pain Care Team of the Week for Mar. 24-31!

The studio is owned by Jonah Murphy and is located in Meridian off Highway 39.

Encore's dancers recently competed at DIxie Dance Masters in Lafayette, Louisiana where they received multiple overall awards for their company routines.

If you are interested in taking a few online dance classes and are not a student, you can message Encore Dance Company on Facebook or Instagram.

The company's recital is scheduled for May 23 at the Temple Theater.