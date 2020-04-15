Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Enterprise Tennis

Enterprise High School tennis is our Total Pain Care Team of the Week for the week of April 14-21!

The Bulldogs were 2-1 this season with wins over Union and Quitman before the season was cut short by the coronavirus.

The team's goal was to win district this season after back-to-back runner-ups finishes the previous two seasons.

Enterprise tennis sent eight individuals to compete in the state tournament last year in Oxford.

The team is led by head coach Justin Sollie who shared the team will be losing only two players next season and is looking to come back even stronger for next season.