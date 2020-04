Congratulations to our Total Pain Care Team of the Week for the week of April 7-14, the Lamar School Faculty!

Led by Leigh Ann Ballou, this group of school leaders got their student body ready for online learning in three days!

In addition to the online coursework, each teacher is providing devotionals for families that are shared prior to classes beginning at 8 am daily.

Congratulations again to Lamar's faculty, our Total Pain Care Team of the Week!