Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Precise Diamonds Dance Team

Precise Diamonds Dance Team is our Total Pain Care Team of the Week for the week of Mar 31-April 7.

Precise Diamonds are a 25 time award winning grand champion dance team from Heidelberg.

The team is led by Ms. Jennifer Whitfield. Not only does Ms. Whitfield serve as director of the team but is seen as a second mom by many members. She emphasizes education by ensuring all members maintain an A-B average to stay on the team as well as encourages members to be involved in clubs and activities at school.

One member of the team said, "We appreciate her hard work and devotion. She has lead Precise Diamonds to amazing opportunities that will last a lifetime."

In Nov. the team performed in New Orleans at a Pelicans game.

Congratulations again to Precise Diamonds Dance Team on being selected as our Total Pain Care Team of the Week!