Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Rush Foundation Hospital Staff

For our Total Pain Care Team of the Week, WTOK is recognizing the medical staff at Rush Foundation Hospital who recently helped one of their own workers, respiratory therapist Mike Mayfield, recover from COVID-19.

Mayfield was on a ventilator for nine days before finally being discharged. He has worked at Rush Hospital for over 35 years and was able to celebrate his recovery with a "code victory" from his co-workers.

Congratulations to Mike Mayfield and the staff at Rush Hospital for being chosen as this weelk's Total Pain Care Team of the Week!