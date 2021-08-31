Weather is no longer supported on our news app. Please download the WTOK Weather App.

The WTOK Weather App includes:

  • Access to WTOK content specifically for our mobile users
  • The highest resolution radar available
  • High resolution satellite cloud imagery
  • Future radar (to see where the storms are going)
  • Current conditions updated multiple times per hour
  • Ability to add and save your favorite locations
  • Daily and hourly forecasts updated hourly from our computer models
  • Fully integrated GPS for current location awareness
  • Opt-in weather push alerts to keep you safe in severe weather
  • Severe Weather Alerts from the National Weather Service
WTOK WX App Download
Download for iOS
Download for Android