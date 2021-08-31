The WTOK Weather App includes:

Access to WTOK content specifically for our mobile users

The highest resolution radar available

High resolution satellite cloud imagery

Future radar (to see where the storms are going)

Current conditions updated multiple times per hour

Ability to add and save your favorite locations

Daily and hourly forecasts updated hourly from our computer models

Fully integrated GPS for current location awareness

Opt-in weather push alerts to keep you safe in severe weather