Voting allows Americans to participate in the democratic process. WTOK-TV News 11 has compiled a list of candidates running for various state and county offices for the Primary Election in August so you may be an informed voter.

Candidates who declared their candidacy with their county’s Circuit Clerk office, were contacted to answer questions about their qualifications and election platform. Their answers were not edited or checked for grammar. Candidates were not allowed to ask for campaign donations. In some of the races we have yet to receive completed questionnaires so their names will not appear in the listings below.

Candidates who are uncontested in their race are not listed below.

The Mississippi Primary Election is Tuesday, August 8th for state and select county offices. The Primary Runoff Election day, if required, will be Tuesday, August 29th.

The General Election is Tuesday, November 7th. The General Runoff Election Day, if required, will be Tuesday, November 28th.

This link gives Mississippi voters the information they need to vote on election day. Discover how to register to vote at a polling place or by absentee. It also answers to commonly asked elections questions. If you need assistance, call the Elections Answerline at 1-800-829-6786.

East Mississippi Candidate Profiles by County

Lauderdale County Election Information

The Democratic Candidate and one Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary

Lauderdale County Sheriff Candidates
Ward Calhoun (R)
Gerald Reon Johnson (D)
Ricky Roberts (R) no questionnaire returned

One Democratic Candidate and one Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary

Lauderdale County Coroner Candidates
Jonathan Wells (R)
Stella McMahan (R)
John Hollingsworth (R)
Kenneth Graham (R)
Rita Jack (D)
Belinda Bates (D) no questionnaire returned
Justin "Scrappy" Allen (D) no questionnaire returned
Kevin Smith (R) no questionnaire returned

One Democratic Candidate and one Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary

Lauderdale County Supervisor District 1 Candidates
Chris Bullock (R)
Justin "JJ" Anders (R)
Markeo Kendricks (D)
Devin Snowden (R) no questionnaire returned
Tyrone Johnson (D) no questionnaire returned

One Democratic Candidate and one Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary

Lauderdale County Supervisor District 2
Wayman Newell (R) Incumbent
Carlos Wallace (D)
Eric Johnson (R) no questionnaire returned
Craig Houston (D) no questionnaire returned

One Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary

Lauderdale County Supervisor District 3
Clifford Holloway (R)
Josh Todd (R) Incumbent

The Democratic Candidate and The Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary

Lauderdale County Supervisor District 5
John W. Temple (D)
Kyle Rutledge (R) Incumbent, no questionnaire returned

One Democratic Candidate and one Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary

Lauderdale County Justice Court Judge District 1
Nick Lisi (R)
Michelle Griffith Joyner (R)
John Merritt Barry (R)
Jesse "Coach" Hill, Jr. (D)
David Rosenbaum (R) no questionnaire returned
Gary G Lamar Chic" Johnson (D) no questionnaire returned
Charles Graham (R) no questionnaire returned

The Democratic Candidate and the Independent Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary

Lauderdale County Justice Court Judge District 2
Loretta "LoLo" Allen Bennett (I)
Ondray Harris, Sr. (D) no questionnaire returned

One Democratic Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary

Lauderdale County Election Commission District 2
Consuella Rue (D)
Brenda Faye Harris (D) no questionnaire returned

Clarke County Election Inforamtion

One Republican Candidate and One Independent Candidate will advance to the General Election

Clarke County Sheriff
Anthony Chancelor (R)
Abraham McKenzie (I)
Kenneth Pearson no questionnaire returned (I)
Karey Williams (R) no questionnaire returned
Hank Gandy (R) no questionnaire returned
Gary Kelly (I) no questionnaire returned
Clarke County Supervisor District 2
Lorenzo Carter (D) no questionnaire returned
Tracy McCarty (I) no questionnaire returned

The Republican Candidate and one Independent Candidate will advance to the General Election

Clarke County Supervisor District 3
Joel Speed (R) no questionnaire returned
James Pearson Jr. (I) no questionnaire returned
Jackie Sisson (I) no questionnaire returned
Clarke County Supervisor District 4
Lloyd Dunaway (R)
Paul Mosley (R) no questionnaire returned

One Republican Candidate and the Independent Candidate will advance to the General Election

Clarke County Supervisor District 5
Matthew D. Skidmore (R)
Scott Evans (R)
Mickey Long (I) no questionnaire returned

One Democratic Candidate and One Independent Candidate will advance to the General Election

Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1
Renaldo "BoJack" Hopkins (D)
Bryan McLaughlin (D)
Casey West Kyle (I)
Andrea Monique Laphand Davis (D) no questionnaire returned
Rosie L. Bumpers (D) no questionnaire returned
Cleveland "BaBa" Peebles (D) no questionnaire returned
Chanetta Stevens (I) no questionnaire returned
Clarke County Constable Place 1
Randy Harper (I)
Beverly Trotter (D) no questionnaire returned
Clarke County Constable Place 2
Hal Lockridge (R) no questionnaire returned
Don Moore (I) no questionnaire returned

One Republican Candidate and the Independent Candidate will advance to the General Election

Clarke County Chancery Clerk
Matt Kennedy (R) no questionnaire returned
Leanne Volking (R) no questionnaire returned
Lynnita M. Bartee (I) no questionnaire returned
Clarke County Coroner
Barry White (R) no questionnaire returned
Greg Fairchild (I) no questionnaire returned

Neshoba County Election Information

One of the Republican Candidates will advance to the General Election

Neshoba County Board of Supervisors District 1
Shelby Beason (R) no questionnaire returned
Ralph Nowell (R) no questionnaire returned
Mike Snow (R) no questionnaire returned
Bobby Jo Lovern (R) no questionnaire returned

The Independent Candidate and one of the Republican Candidates will advance to the General Election

Neshoba County Board of Supervisors District 2
Devon Marshall (R)
Kevin Cumberland (R) Incumbent
Susan G. Shoffner (R)
Tony Myers (R) no questionnaire returned
John Stokes (I) no questionnaire returned
Brian Whittle (R) no questionnaire returned

The Independent Candidate and one of the Republican Candidates will advance to the General Election

Neshoba County Board of Supervisors District 3
Kinsey Smith (R) Incumbent
Jon Eubanks (R)
Christopher C. Gardner (R)
Colby Pope (I)
Ryan Rowell (R) no questionnaire returned

One of the Republican Candidates will advance to the General Election

Neshoba County Board of Supervisors District 4
Kevin Wilcher (R) Incumbent
Gordon Adkins (R)
Marty Sistrunk (R) no questionnaire returned

One Democratic Candidate, the Independent Candidate and the Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election

Neshoba County Board of Supervisors District 5
David Carter (R)
Obbie Riley (D) Incumbent, no questionnaire returned
Cynthia M. Graham (D) no questionnaire returned
Deric Horne (I) no questionnaire returned

One Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election

Neshoba County Chancery Clerk
Brad Stuart (R)
Gidget Stovall Tate (R) no questionnaire returned

One Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election

Neshoba County Circuit Clerk
Shannon Chaney Morrow (R)
Heather Rushing Kennedy (R)
Grant Myers (R) no questionnaire returned
Delana Waddell (R) no questionnaire returned

The Independent Candidate and One Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election

Neshoba County Constable Place 1
Richard Cooney (R)
Terry Todd (R) no questionnaire returned
Patrick L. Burt (R) no questionnaire returned
John Lilley (R) no questionnaire returned
Cortez Peebles (I) no questionnaire returned

One Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election

Neshoba County Coroner/Medical Examiner Investigator
Tim Watkins (R) no questionnaire returned
Myron Williams (R) no questionnaire returned

The Democratic Candidate and one Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election

Neshoba County Sheriff
Eric Clark (R) Incumbent
Danny Carter (D)
Jessie Hamilton (R) no questionnaire returned
Neshoba County Justice Court Judge Place 1
Paul Payne

Newton County Election Information

One Republican Candidate and the Democratic Candidate will advance to the General Election

Newton County Tax Assessor/Collector
Peter Russell (R)
Ben Kelly (R)
Zachary Redditt (R) no questionnaire returned
May L. Bender (D) no questionnaire returned

One Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election

Newton County Coroner
Geroge L. "Butch" Meaders, Jr. (R) no questionnaire returned
Rebecca Burton (R) no questionnaire returned

The Republican Candidate and one Democratic Candidate will advance to the General Election

Newton County Supervisor District 1
Robert F. Stewart (R) no questionnaire returned
Marquez Williams (D) no questionnaire returned
Terry A. Frazier (D) no questionnaire returned
O'Neil Sanquez Broach (D) no questionnaire returned

One Republican candidate will advance to the General Election

Newton County Supervisor District 2
Jeffery Harrison (R)no questionnaire returned
Joe Alexander (R) no questionnaire returned

One Republican Candidate and One Independent Candidate will advance to the General Election

Newton County Supervisor District 3
Terry Wayne Vance (R)
Chris McElhenney (R) no questionnaire returned
Danny Wayne Haralson (R) no questionnaire returned
John Everett (R) no questionnaire returned
Jesse Vance (I) no questionnaire returned
Blake Germany (I) no questionnaire returned

One Republican Candidate and the Democratic Candidate will advance to the General Election

Newton County Supervisor District 4
Charles Godwin (R) no questionnaire returned
Clarence Edward Creel (R) no questionnaire returned
Gary Turner (D) no questionnaire returned

One Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election

Newton County Supervisor District 5
Robert Wyatt (R) no questionnaire returned
Joey Hand (R) no questionnaire returned
Aaron Clark (R) no questionnaire returned
Randy L. Patrick (I) no questionnaire returned

Kemper County Election Information

The Democratic Candidate and One Independent Candidate will advance to the General Election

Kemper County Supervisor District I
James "Pat" Granger Incumbent (D)
Chris Collins (I)
Roy O. Vandevender (I)

One Independent Candidate will advance to the General Election

Kemper County Supervisor District II
Johnny B. Whitsett Incumbent (I)
Rusty Calvert (I)
Jay Craddock (I)
Willie C. Ellerby (I)

The Democratic Candidate and One Independent Candidate will advance to the General Election

Kemper County Supervisor District III
Scott Johnson Incumbent (I)
Justin Creer (I)
Randy Gully (D)

The Democratic Candidate and One Independent Candidate will advance to the General Election

Kemper County Supervisor District IV
Tammy Davis (I)
Johnny R. Brown (D)
David L. Barefield (I)
Stand Copeland (I)
Charles R. Westerfield (I)
Lee McDonald (I)

The Democratic Candidate and One Independent Candidate will advance to the General Election

Kemper County Supervisor District V
Christopher (Chris) Cole Incumbent (D)
Chandler B. Rush (I)
Tyrone Steele (D)
Christy Harbour Hamilton (I)

The Democrat and the Independent will advance to the General Election

Kemper County Coroner
Terry Bostick (I)
Carla White (D)

One Democratic Candidate will advance to the General Election

Kemper County Sheriff
James R. Moore Incumbent (D)
Michael Ted Evans (D)

The Republican Candidate and one Democratic Candidate will advance to the General Election

Kemper County Constable Post 2
Michael T. Oliver Incumbent (D)
Jurlean Brown (D)
Michael Mattox (R)
Kemper County Election Commissioner District 4
Kathy W. Clemons Incumbent
Brandy Yourk