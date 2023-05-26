Election Information

Election 2023 (WTOK)

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Voting allows Americans to participate in the democratic process. WTOK-TV News 11 has compiled a list of candidates running for various state and county offices for the Primary Election in August so you may be an informed voter.

Candidates who declared their candidacy with their county’s Circuit Clerk office, were contacted to answer questions about their qualifications and election platform. Their answers were not edited or checked for grammar. Candidates were not allowed to ask for campaign donations. In some of the races we have yet to receive completed questionnaires so their names will not appear in the listings below.

Candidates who are uncontested in their race are not listed below.

The Mississippi Primary Election is Tuesday, August 8th for state and select county offices. The Primary Runoff Election day, if required, will be Tuesday, August 29th.

The General Election is Tuesday, November 7th. The General Runoff Election Day, if required, will be Tuesday, November 28th.

This link gives Mississippi voters the information they need to vote on election day. Discover how to register to vote at a polling place or by absentee. It also answers to commonly asked elections questions. If you need assistance, call the Elections Answerline at 1-800-829-6786.

Other helpful links:

Voter Registration Application

County Election Information

Acceptable Photo ID’s

Polling Place Locator

East Mississippi Candidate Profiles by County

Lauderdale County Election Information

Neshoba County Justice Court Judge Place 1

Newton County Election Information

Kemper County Election Information

