Election Information
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Voting allows Americans to participate in the democratic process. WTOK-TV News 11 has compiled a list of candidates running for various state and county offices for the Primary Election in August so you may be an informed voter.
Candidates who declared their candidacy with their county’s Circuit Clerk office, were contacted to answer questions about their qualifications and election platform. Their answers were not edited or checked for grammar. Candidates were not allowed to ask for campaign donations. In some of the races we have yet to receive completed questionnaires so their names will not appear in the listings below.
Candidates who are uncontested in their race are not listed below.
The Mississippi Primary Election is Tuesday, August 8th for state and select county offices. The Primary Runoff Election day, if required, will be Tuesday, August 29th.
The General Election is Tuesday, November 7th. The General Runoff Election Day, if required, will be Tuesday, November 28th.
This link gives Mississippi voters the information they need to vote on election day. Discover how to register to vote at a polling place or by absentee. It also answers to commonly asked elections questions. If you need assistance, call the Elections Answerline at 1-800-829-6786.
Other helpful links:
Voter Registration Application
East Mississippi Candidate Profiles by County
Lauderdale County Election Information
The Democratic Candidate and one Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary
Lauderdale County Sheriff Candidates
One Democratic Candidate and one Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary
Lauderdale County Coroner Candidates
One Democratic Candidate and one Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary
Lauderdale County Supervisor District 1 Candidates
One Democratic Candidate and one Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary
Lauderdale County Supervisor District 2
One Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary
Lauderdale County Supervisor District 3
The Democratic Candidate and The Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary
Lauderdale County Supervisor District 5
One Democratic Candidate and one Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary
Lauderdale County Justice Court Judge District 1
The Democratic Candidate and the Independent Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary
Lauderdale County Justice Court Judge District 2
One Democratic Candidate will advance to the General Election after the Primary
Lauderdale County Election Commission District 2
Clarke County Election Inforamtion
One Republican Candidate and One Independent Candidate will advance to the General Election
Clarke County Sheriff
Clarke County Supervisor District 2
The Republican Candidate and one Independent Candidate will advance to the General Election
Clarke County Supervisor District 3
Clarke County Supervisor District 4
One Republican Candidate and the Independent Candidate will advance to the General Election
Clarke County Supervisor District 5
One Democratic Candidate and One Independent Candidate will advance to the General Election
Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1
Clarke County Constable Place 1
Clarke County Constable Place 2
One Republican Candidate and the Independent Candidate will advance to the General Election
Clarke County Chancery Clerk
Clarke County Coroner
Neshoba County Election Information
One of the Republican Candidates will advance to the General Election
Neshoba County Board of Supervisors District 1
The Independent Candidate and one of the Republican Candidates will advance to the General Election
Neshoba County Board of Supervisors District 2
The Independent Candidate and one of the Republican Candidates will advance to the General Election
Neshoba County Board of Supervisors District 3
One of the Republican Candidates will advance to the General Election
Neshoba County Board of Supervisors District 4
One Democratic Candidate, the Independent Candidate and the Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election
Neshoba County Board of Supervisors District 5
One Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election
Neshoba County Chancery Clerk
One Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election
Neshoba County Circuit Clerk
The Independent Candidate and One Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election
Neshoba County Constable Place 1
One Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election
Neshoba County Coroner/Medical Examiner Investigator
The Democratic Candidate and one Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election
Neshoba County Sheriff
Neshoba County Justice Court Judge Place 1
Newton County Election Information
One Republican Candidate and the Democratic Candidate will advance to the General Election
Newton County Tax Assessor/Collector
One Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election
Newton County Coroner
The Republican Candidate and one Democratic Candidate will advance to the General Election
Newton County Supervisor District 1
One Republican candidate will advance to the General Election
Newton County Supervisor District 2
One Republican Candidate and One Independent Candidate will advance to the General Election
Newton County Supervisor District 3
One Republican Candidate and the Democratic Candidate will advance to the General Election
Newton County Supervisor District 4
One Republican Candidate will advance to the General Election
Newton County Supervisor District 5
Kemper County Election Information
The Democratic Candidate and One Independent Candidate will advance to the General Election
Kemper County Supervisor District I
One Independent Candidate will advance to the General Election
Kemper County Supervisor District II
The Democratic Candidate and One Independent Candidate will advance to the General Election
Kemper County Supervisor District III
The Democratic Candidate and One Independent Candidate will advance to the General Election
Kemper County Supervisor District IV
The Democratic Candidate and One Independent Candidate will advance to the General Election
Kemper County Supervisor District V
The Democrat and the Independent will advance to the General Election
Kemper County Coroner
One Democratic Candidate will advance to the General Election
Kemper County Sheriff
The Republican Candidate and one Democratic Candidate will advance to the General Election