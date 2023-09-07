If you’re a registered voter ahead of the Oct. 3 Lauderdale County School Board election have questions, WTOK wants to hear from you! Fill out the form below, and your question may be featured on WTOK!
Some information to know:
WHO CAN VOTE
COUNTY VOTERS: Everyone living in the county can vote except those few who live in the separate school district, mainly down Valley Road and around Old 8th Street Rd. Refer to your voter registration card under SCHD. If it has a number, you can vote.
CITY VOTERS: No one in the city can vote except those annexed mostly around the Eagle Pointe, Briarwood and east of the Bonita area. Again, refer to your voter registration card . If it has SEP under SCHD, you may not. If it has a number, you may vote.