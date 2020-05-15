Rescan Now

On July 2, 2020, at 10am, WTOK is making a change to transmitter signal. This change will affect anyone who receives our signal with a TV antenna. If you receive WTOK over the air using an antenna, you will be required to re-scan your TV’s channel receiver in order to find us. You WILL NOT be required to re-scan UNTIL the date of the upgrade and if you re-scan before 10am on July 2, 2020 you will need to re-scan again after 10am. Anyone receiving WTOK on an antenna WILL lose the signal WTOK, ETOK and GTOK on July 2, 2020 until this simple re-scan is performed.

If you receive WTOK on cable or satellite, you will NOT be affected.

HELPLINE # 601-693-1441

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

How do I rescan my TV?

To perform a rescan of your television receiver, use your remote control to access your TV’s menu screen. You should be able to find a setting like: “Scan for channels,” or “Channel search.” When you select that and press Enter, your TV will automatically search the airwaves and update your TV’s channel listing. When this is complete, you will once again have access to WTOK, ETOK and GTOK.

For most TVs, performing a rescan includes these simple steps:

1. Use your remote to access the MENU system on your television.

2. While on the TV (or TUNER) input, select the ANTENNA setting (if applicable).

3. Find the option labeled “Scan for channels,” “Channel search,” or something similar, and select that with your remote.

4. Your TV will automatically search the airwaves for all available local channels.

Once this re-scan is complete, you should be able to access our channels as usual.

My TV doesn’t have that, what should I do?

You may want to perform a Google search for your specific TV brand, or refer to your TV’s user manual for a step-by-step guide.

How soon will my channels reset?

It varies from TV to TV, but the rescan should take only a few minutes and your new channels should show up right away.