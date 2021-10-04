PatientBond Surpasses Company Growth and Patient Engagement Milestones

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientBond, the leading science driven patient engagement SaaS provider, recently surpassed several milestones in its continued rapid rate of growth.

In August, PatientBond achieved more than 15 million monthly patient touchpoints, delivering automated email, text messages and phone calls to 2.5 million unique patients and expects to finish 2021 with more than 200 million patient touchpoints. PatientBond is fortunate to serve industry leading payers, hospitals, health systems, urgent care groups, primary and specialty care, life sciences and a wide range of healthcare technology providers through a robust indirect channel.

Recently, PatientBond was ranked in the top 20% of the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for the third year in a row, behind a three-year revenue growth of 546% through 2020. PatientBond was also named in the top 20% of the Financial Times The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021.

PatientBond licenses a patient engagement platform that incorporates its proprietary psychographic segmentation model and machine learning with dynamic digital workflows to personalize two-way communications. Psychographics are used to identify people's attitudes, priorities and personalities to enhance and amplify patient or member engagement. Only PatientBond harnesses these insights to motivate and activate healthy behaviors.

For example, PatientBond has reduced unnecessary hospital readmissions up to 85% for congestive heart failure, atrial fibrillation and COPD. PatientBond also drives significant patient traffic and converts frequent emergency room visitors to primary or urgent care, for the betterment of the entire health ecosystem.

To keep pace with this rapid growth, PatientBond relaunched its website to better communicate its value proposition and the breadth of its digital workflow offerings. PatientBond is also conducting multiple national market research studies each year to update its psychographic insights to enhance its patient engagement services.

Recognizing the healthcare industry's evolving focus on consumerism, PatientBond began offering its healthcare consumer insights and data apart from its technology stack through an intuitive, online interface called the Insights Accelerator™. Healthcare organizations can access millions of research-based consumer datapoints to develop or strengthen their marketing, clinical and business strategies and tactics. Insight Accelerator™ also offers psychographic and patient type heatmapping down to the Census block group level for hyper-targeted campaigns.

"PatientBond has demonstrated time and again that its unique capabilities separate it from other patient engagement technology providers and delivers unmatched results for customers looking to improve health outcomes, revenue growth and operational efficiencies," said Justin Dearborn, CEO of PatientBond.

About PatientBond

PatientBond was founded by leaders in the Digital Customer Engagement industry and consumer product executives from P&G who realized that the rise of consumerism in healthcare meant that providers and other healthcare stakeholders would need to take a "digital first" approach to building loyal patient relationships. PatientBond's mission is to leverage Healthcare Consumer Insights and Innovative Technology Solutions to help its clients build a tighter bond with their patients to improve health outcomes, increase revenue and reduce costs. PatientBond is a portfolio company of First Health Capital Partners, LLC. Information about PatientBond is available at www.patientbond.com

