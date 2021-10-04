Verona International Holdings, Inc. Named Winning Bidder in WorldVentures' Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verona International Holdings, Inc. has been named the winning bidder in WorldVentures' Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization. With a dedicated sponsor in place, WorldVentures is well-positioned for success in delivering best-in-class travel experiences to its representatives and members going forward.

"Our future is bright," said Michael Poates, Chief Operating Officer. "With the support and sponsorship of Verona International Holdings, Inc., WorldVentures will return stronger than ever. Over the coming months, we will be adding new immersive travel experiences, implementing a better commission structure, and enhancing our team to create the kind of organization our existing sales representatives can be proud of, and one that new direct sales entrepreneurs will want to be a part of."

WorldVentures is the leading direct seller of global travel and leisure club memberships, providing travel-related products and experiences – branded as DreamTrips – through independent representatives and members based throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. As a result of the Plan of Reorganization, WorldVentures is poised to help members explore local and international destinations through innovative, curated travel experiences.

As adventure-seekers around the world emerge from months of travel restrictions, they are eager to create new memories and stories. WorldVentures is ready to exceed expectations with new bucket list venues, more competitive pricing, better technology and a renewed dedication to creating safe, affordable and fun travel experiences that lift the human spirit.

"We're honored to sponsor WorldVentures' Plan of Reorganization," said a Verona Internal Holdings, Inc. Representative. "As the world comes out of a global pandemic, we know that travel will return bigger and better than ever, as people will look for new adventures at home and abroad. We anticipate the travel industry to skyrocket and are excited to bring new products and experiences through WorldVentures' innovative products."

For more information on how to make travel memories that last a lifetime, visit www.worldventures.com and www.dreamtrips.com.

About WorldVentures Holdings, LLC.

WorldVentures Holdings LLC is a privately held company based in Plano, Texas that sells travel and lifestyle community memberships through its wholly owned subsidiary WorldVentures Marketing, LLC. The company's goal is to help Direct Sales Representatives and DreamTrips Members achieve more fun, freedom and fulfillment in their lives. WorldVentures uses the direct sales model to go to market with active Representatives and members worldwide.

About Verona International Holdings, Inc.

Verona International Holdings, Inc. is an investment group with experience in the sponsorship and reorganization space. The team at Verona International Holdings Inc. has a history within the global club travel membership business.

