AspenHR Earns National Distinction

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AspenHR , a professional employer organization (PEO) providing white-glove HR solutions to the world's leading alternative investment funds and their portfolio companies, announced today that it has earned accreditation through the Employer Services Assurance Corporation (ESAC) Client Assurance Program, the gold standard credential for professional employer organizations (PEO).

"Attaining ESAC accreditation is a tremendous accomplishment for our organization," said Mark Sinatra, CEO of AspenHR. "ESAC accreditation underscores the quality of our services. It also assures our valued clients that we meet the highest standards of financial and executive integrity to be had anywhere in the industry."

ESAC's Client Assurance Program monitors PEOs for adherence to important financial, ethical, and operational standards. ESAC's program provides tangible assurance of specific employer responsibilities similar to the FDIC for the banking industry. These responsibilities include payment of wages, taxes, employee benefits, and insurance premiums; all covered by over $15 million of surety bonds for AspenHR clients.

"ESAC-accredited PEOs demonstrate their commitment to protecting the public, insurers, and regulators," said ESAC CEO Kerry Brooks. "We applaud AspenHR on earning ESAC accreditation."

"AspenHR is in esteemed company. Only 9% of PEOs have been able to earn the ESAC accreditation, but these PEOs collectively represent about 75% of wages processed in the entire PEO industry," said Jeff Welton, CFO and co-founder of AspenHR.

ESAC has provided national standards and assurance for the PEO industry since 1995 without a single default of an accredited PEO. Its programs are governed by a Board of Directors including former regulators with more than 100 combined years of PEO regulatory experience.

About AspenHR

Founded in 2017, Aspen HR is a professional employer organization (PEO) providing white-glove HR solutions to the world's leading alternative investment funds and their portfolio companies. AspenHR provides concierge human resources management services that include, employee benefits consulting and administration, payroll and payroll tax administration, workers compensation insurance programs, HR compliance, HR training, and HR cloud technology. AspenHR's white-glove experience model has resulted in 100% client retention in 2021. For more information, visit www.aspenhr.com

