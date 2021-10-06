FieldEdge and ACCA announce the 2021 State of the Industry Report--a webinar uncovering the future of the field service industry

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldEdge and ACCA have announced the 2021 State of the Industry Report webinar , October 14, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. EST.

FieldEdge and ACCA's no-cost webinar gathers business owners to discover the future of the field service industry.

The webinar will help HVAC, plumbing, and electrical professionals maximize efficiency, grow faster, and streamline operations.

All service business owners and team members responsible for driving company growth are encouraged to attend.

Attendees will master next-level strategies, hear how other businesses are thriving during uncertain times, and discover the latest trends.

Registrants will access the following sessions:

Dealing with Difficult Customers

What's to Come in Field Services

Future of HVAC and Plumbing Technology

How to Thrive in Today's Market

Speakers like Barton James (President and CEO, ACCA), Eddie McFarlane (VP of Learning and Development, Haller Enterprises and ACCA Vice Chair), Pete Fornieri (VP of Product, FieldEdge), and Kirby Oscar (Director of Partnerships, FieldEdge) will share insider secrets.

What the company CEOs are saying…

"ACCA appreciates FieldEdge's commitment to contractor excellence through ACCA's corporate partner program. We're thrilled to team up on this event. The emerging trends in the HVAC industry cannot be ignored. If you want to succeed, listen in."

—Barton James, President and CEO, ACCA

"We're in a unique position with our expansive partnership network to know, firsthand, changes coming. We'd be remiss if FieldEdge didn't provide a way for business owners to learn and experience the future of the industry."

—Cassie Fields, CEO, Field Services, Xplor

Click here for more on the webinar.

FieldEdge is powered by Xplor, the first global platform integrating software, payments, and commerce-enabling services to help businesses thrive. FieldEdge, leading provider of SaaS business management solutions to the home service market, has helped thousands of service organizations increase sales performance and workforce productivity by managing all aspects of daily operations since 1980. Learn more at fieldedge.com.

The Air Conditioning Contractors of America is the nation's premier trade association for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration contractors. ACCA's member companies provide quality service in heating, air conditioning, refrigeration, building and home performance, solar, hydronics, and plumbing. ACCA has created the nationally recognized and industry-endorsed standards needed to ensure HVACR systems are properly installed and maintained. Learn more at www.acca.org .

Contact Information:

2021 State of the Industry Report

888-416-0391

