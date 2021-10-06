GM Announces 2021 Q3 Earnings Conference Call Details

DETROIT, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) will release its third-quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET, followed by a conference call for financial analysts at 10 a.m. ET.



Financial materials will be available on the company's Investor Relations website, http://investor.gm.com, in the Earnings Release section, and on GM's media website, http://media.gm.com.



Conference call details are as follows:

888-808-8618 (U.S.)

+1-949-484-0645 (international/caller-paid)

Conference Call Name: GM Earnings Call

Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. Audio webcast and taped replay information will be available on the GM Investor Relations website.



The company's fourth-quarter earnings announcement date is Feb. 1, 2022.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

