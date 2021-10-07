MAP Health Management powers Growth with $14 million credit facility from Espresso Capital

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Espresso Capital announced today that it has provided MAP Health Management, LLC with a $14 million credit facility. MAP will use the funds to scale its business and help fuel its M&A strategy. MAP's integrated platform is designed to improve outcomes for patients being treated for addictions and other behavioral health illnesses and delivers a broad range of telehealth services including virtual peer support, psychiatric care and therapeutic care for patients and their family members. MAP has extensive partnerships with leading health plans across the country that represent over 67 million total covered lives.

MAP Health Management

"There's an unprecedented need for substance abuse and behavioral health treatment in the United States right now," said MAP Health Management Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jacob Levenson. "We're excited to use Espresso's funding to execute our growth strategy so that we can further expand our offerings, provide our patients with the comprehensive services they need, and ultimately keep them engaged across the entire care continuum."

Levenson founded MAP Health Management in 2011 and has more than 20 years of experience in the addiction treatment space. The Levenson family has also been active in the addiction treatment space for three decades, having helped to treat over 100,000 people through their involvement in various organizations.

"We've been extremely impressed with Jacob and his management team," said Espresso Executive Director, Steven Michau. "Their deep experience and expertise are proving invaluable as they work to bring innovative care solutions to people who need them. We believe they are well positioned to become a leading provider in this very important sector of the healthcare system."

"The Espresso facility has given us the capital we need to maximize our strategic flexibility as we consider various growth strategies, including additional M&A opportunities," said Levenson. "Steve and the team have been great to work with. Not only did they take the time to truly understand our business in a way that most lenders don't, they've been highly responsive and have run a great process."

About MAP Health Management, LLC

From its inception in 2011, MAP's mission has been to improve outcomes for the millions of people annually diagnosed and treated for addiction and other behavioral health conditions. MAP delivers a proprietary long-term support model through deploying tech-enabled peer support and medical and psychiatric professional services – all designed to improve personal connection, community health, and healthcare outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.thisismap.com.

About Espresso Capital

Espresso empowers companies with innovative venture debt solutions. Since 2009, we've helped more than 300 technology companies and their investors accelerate growth, extend runway, and increase strategic flexibility with non-dilutive capital. Learn more at www.espressocapital.com.

Contact: Jared Smith, Senior Vice President of Payer Sales and Client Success, jareds@thisismap.com

