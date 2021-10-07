Nature's Sunshine Named Best Company for Work-Life Balance and Employee Happiness

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Sunshine, a leading natural health and wellness company, won awards for Happiest Employees and Best Work-Life Balance by Comparably, a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform.

These awards recognize Nature's Sunshine's ongoing commitment to its employees to create a great place to work. The Company launched new Total and Wellness Rewards initiatives, new onboarding training, enhanced benefit plans and new leadership development programs. They also quickly pivoted to implement extraordinary measures and protect their team throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comparably Award winners are selected based on sentiment ratings provided anonymously by employees. To determine employee happiness, Comparably looks at a combination of metrics that contribute to happiness at work, including fair pay, benefits and clear goals, while work-life balance rankings are based on hours worked per day, burnout and overall work-life balance satisfaction.

"It is an honor for Nature's Sunshine to be recognized as a great place to work. Our employees' well-being is a top priority, and we are committed to building a high- performance organization where people feel valued for their contributions," said Terrence Moorehead, President and CEO of Nature's Sunshine.

Comparably CEO Jason Nazar stated, "Now more than ever, people want to be happy at work and have the flexibility in where and how they work. It is fantastic to see a leading natural health and wellness company like Nature's Sunshine on our Happiest Employees and Best Work-Life Balance lists. Employees commend the company for understanding the needs of its workforce across these important factors."

Earlier this year, Nature's Sunshine was recognized for its workplace culture, earning two Stevie Awards for Great Employers, including a Silver Stevie Award for Employer of the Year – Health Products & Services and a Bronze Stevie Award for Employer of the Year – Manufacturing.

The company also won six Stevie® Awards in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®, including Gold Awards for Website Achievement and Achievement in Management – Health Products and Services; Silver Awards for Brand Renovation of the Year and Achievement in Organization Recovery; and Bronze Awards for Most Valuable Corporate (Pandemic) Response and Customer Service Team of the Year.

Complete details and the list of 2021 winners are available at comparably.com/news.

About Nature's Sunshine

Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, title, industry, location, and education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation data. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work and Best Brands series, visit comparably.com.

