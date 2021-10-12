New Nextdoor Insights data focuses on localism, mental health, and neighborhood connections 73% say neighbors are their most important community

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Nextdoor released the latest installment in its Insights series that shows an increase in neighborhood connections and emphasis on localism that continues to grow.

A recent survey of Nextdoor neighbors found that 73% say neighbors are their most important community. The sixth installment in Nextdoor's Insights series also provides data about how neighbors are creating work/home balance, prioritizing their mental health, and making neighborhood connections. Read the full Insights #6 here.

More highlights:

30% of parents say meeting local parents with same-age children is a top reason neighbors join Nextdoor

In the past 18 months, 2 in 3 neighbors who moved have purchased a home

23% of neighbors have bought or leased a car in the past 18 months, with recreational/outdoor activities being a top reason for purchase

71% are still uncomfortable attending large indoor events

50% say the ideal venue for their next group event would be in a home or yard, another 24% say a park or public outdoor space

Mentions of "block party" on Nextdoor are up 141% year-over-year

At a time when many large events and in-person venues remain on hold, neighbors are filling the void by organizing celebrations within their communities. While 60% have attended a social gathering in someone's home or yard this year, 39% have hosted a social gathering in a home or yard. Mentions of "yard wedding," "block party," and "yard birthday" on Nextdoor are all on the rise.

Neighbors are prioritizing their mental health by creating in-person gatherings and seeking in-person sources of support. Mental health remains a priority at Nextdoor; in 2020, its global scientific study conducted by leading loneliness experts found that knowing as few as six neighbors reduces the likelihood of feeling lonely and is linked to lower depression, social anxiety, and financial concerns related to COVID-19.

Neighbors are also doubling down on their commitment to local businesses, with 72% of U.S. adults making it more of a priority to support them compared to before the pandemic. They're also looking for convenience and connecting with brands that offer local focus and personalization.

"Nextdoor is about connecting neighbors with real people based on proximity," said Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar. "This leads to trust and accountability that allows people to get things done in their daily lives. These insights remind us how essential it is for neighbors to make these connections and reinforce Nextdoor's commitment to utility and community."

Throughout October, Nextdoor is also celebrating Neighbor Month with the #LoveYourNeighborhood Awards. Neighbors are encouraged to share stories about an inspiring neighbor or local business that deserves recognition on their Nextdoor newsfeed with the hashtag #LoveYourNeighborhood. Selected posts from around the world will be featured on Nextdoor.

Read the full Insights series here.

About Nextdoor, Inc.

Nextdoor is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Our purpose is to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services.

We believe connecting with others is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are among the most important communities in our lives, have been guiding principles for Nextdoor since the beginning.

Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 280,000 neighborhoods around the world, including the United States (nearly 1 in 3 U.S. households), the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

