StarAlignersPro™ Orthodontic-Lead Clear Aligner Program Now Available in 21 States Partner Network Serves to Increase Practice Revenue and Improve Patient Outcome for Mild to Moderate Aligner Treatment

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StarAlignersPro™ , created by a 30-year orthodontic professional and four renowned orthodontic board members, launches a top-notch solution to treat mild to moderate aligner cases. The products will expand an orthodontist's patient offerings through the latest advancements in clear aligners, offering a solution for patients looking for a quick and affordable alignment tune-up.

When an orthodontist partners with StarAlignersPro™, the quality of services they can offer will increase. Knowing that cases with mild to moderate alignment problems are often missed opportunities for orthodontic care, the brand introduced their affordable solution for those who may need a small tune-up through a product line-up that includes 3D Customized Smile Summary, Aligner Kits, Whitening Foam and Star Essix™ Retainers, for after treatment care.

"Being able to integrate mild aligner cases into our everyday practice has opened up a whole new group of customers for us," states Dr. Ronald Redmond, Chairman of StarAligners. "We're able to treat teenagers, and their parents who are looking for a smile tune-up. We wanted to bring these advancements to other practices, so that they can to."

StarAlignersPro is designed to give orthodontists more control and flexibility for more predictable and efficient treatment planning using the Star Portal case management system. While StarAlignersPro focuses on patient care, the company seeks to improve the orthodontist experience by removing the stress and cost of manufacturing aligners in-house.

"Our product was truly created by orthodontists for orthodontists, to help remove the cumbersome experience of manufacturing traditional aligners and improve aligner case starts," says CEO Reid Greenberg. "To participate, our partners take part in a seamless onboarding experience, which allows them to join a network of like-minded, orthodontists and drive more revenue for their overall practice growth. We offer high quality service, products made in the USA, faster lead times (just two weeks), and happier patients— who are one step closer to their perfect smile."

Trusted by renowned orthodontists, StarAlignersPro aligners differ from their competitors with hardly visible 3D custom aligners made of Zendura™ FLX, proven to be the clearest aligner material, and have a higher sustained force for predictable tooth movement. These materials give orthodontists more control in case planning and lower treatment time, with results seen in just three to six months for mild to moderate tune-ups.

The brand's solution is seamless and simple to join with an online portal to sign up for case management, support and brand collateral. From the initial scan to the final smile, StarAlignersPro is the most quality solution with both the patient and practice in mind.

To learn more about StarAlignersPro product offerings and sign up to be a partner, visit: https://www.staralignerspro.com/

