Wildpack To Begin Accepting Bitcoin as Payment for Beverage Co-Packing Services

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) ("Wildpack" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will begin accepting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as additional forms of payment for customers of its beverage manufacturing and co-packing services.

Wildpack will initiate a wallet and integrate into its digital customer invoicing software the ability for customers to securely complete their orders using cryptocurrencies.

Chuck Zadlo, Chief Operating Officer commented: "Wildpack is focused on implementing customer centric solutions and fintech adoption is necessary to meet on-going customer demands for ease-of-use."

"Bitcoin and cryptocurrency use-cases continue to grow and their acceptability as form of payment is here to stay. With instant transaction verification, reduction of transaction fees, and Wildpack's commitment to market leading innovation, now is the time for us to take this step forward," added Mitch Barnard, Chief Executive Officer.

Per: "Mitch Barnard"

Mitch Barnard

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Advisors

Stifel GMP is acting as financial advisor to Wildpack Beverage, Inc., Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP is acting as its legal advisor.

About Wildpack

Wildpack is engaged in beverage manufacturing and packaging, operating in the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling and ecofriendly decorating services to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of facilities in Baltimore, Maryland, Atlanta, Georgia, Longmont, Colorado, Sacramento, California and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and green ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack commenced trading on May 19, 2021 on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS.V".

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding the integration of Bitcoin and other select cryptocurrencies as a form of payment. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Wildpack's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Wildpack's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties related to Wildpack's business, including: that Wildpack may not be able to integrate Bitcoin or other select cryptocurrencies as forms of payment, either as currently anticipated or at all; that Wildpack's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; adverse market conditions; and that future results may vary from historical results. Except as required by securities law, Wildpack does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

