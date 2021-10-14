Toucan Toco Launches End-to-End Analytics Platform To Help Businesses Eliminate Data Friction

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data storytelling pioneer Toucan Toco today announced the 2.0 version of its modern BI platform –– an integrated, end-to-end analytics platform dedicated to eliminating data friction and helping organizations to turn data into actionable insights.

Ranked #1 by G2 across all BI categories and use-cases, the Toucan platform is known for intuitive, easy to use data storytelling and visualization capabilities that democratize data by enabling non-specialists to leverage intelligent analytics without having to trawl through spreadsheets or wrestle with rows of numbers.

Toucan 2.0 introduces a host of powerful new modules and capabilities designed to unlock value and streamline data use through every step of the BI lifecycle. New features include:

AnyConnect ™, a new connectivity hub featuring dozens of built-in connectors to enable the effortless use of data from any source, including streaming, stored, cloud, or on-premises. Cloud data sources such as Snowflake or MongoDB can be connected in less than two minutes, with fully native support and no rework needed.

YouPrep ™, a built-in no-code data readiness solution that eliminates the need to purchase costly data preparation tools, and makes even complex data-prep tasks intuitive and visually compelling.

Storytelling Studio , a complete refresh of Toucan's industry-leading data storytelling solution. Added features include dozens of new interactive chart types, plus rich contextual tools with glossary definitions to ensure users never get lost.

Data Broadcasting to share data stories by embedding analytics into any app, web page, or portal using web components or iFrames. Bi-directional data flows also ensure that changes to Toucan analytics are mirrored in source data systems.

Action Center , a set of features designed to allow easy annotation, commenting, sharing, and collaboration with colleagues via popular platforms such as Slack or Microsoft Teams.

100% Mobile Optimization, with native mobile infrastructure that ensures you can build analytics once in Toucan 2.0, then deploy anywhere — including phones and tablets, etc — with no rewriting, redesigning, or need to download additional apps.

"For most companies, data friction — ranging from data-averse employees to the need to maintain and redevelop analytics tools for different platforms — means that data goes unused. Toucan is changing that by making it effortless for businesses to put data to use across their whole organization," says Charles Miglietti, co-founder and CEO at Toucan Toco. "With our 2.0 release, we're building on the things our users say they love about the Toucan experience, and making it even more powerful and effective for the needs of today's data-driven businesses."

About Toucan Toco

Headquartered in Boston and Paris, Toucan Toco is a modern business intelligence company on a mission to fight data friction, trusted by 140 clients worldwide from global corporations to fast-growing tech companies. Toucan's end-to-end analytics platform features an extremely flexible, cloud-native infrastructure that business users can intuitively navigate without special technical training, dramatically reducing the complexity, cost, and excessive time traditionally required to turn data into insights. For more information, visit: https://toucantoco.com/en/ .

