Celebrate Sweetest Day At Fairmont Mayakoba

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Sweetest Day on October 16, Fairmont Mayakoba is encouraging guests to slow down and enjoy time with loved ones through the gift of travel. Guests who book the Take Your Time package now through the end of October through the Fairmont Mayakoba website will receive an in-room bottle of sparkling wine and strawberries covered with chocolate, as well as a Kids Temptation amenity, for those traveling with children.

Observed the third Saturday in October, Fairmont Mayakoba invites you to celebrate all month long by spending quality time with those you love while enjoying breathtaking surroundings. Whether enjoying a romantic couple's getaway or an action-packed vacation with family, there are a variety of activities from watersports to refreshing spa treatments to the scenic views of the Mexican Caribbean, and much more for every type of traveler.

The package features an incremental discount for longer stays, as well as complimentary breakfast for two. The discount starts at 5% for 1-2 nights, 10% for 3-4 nights, and 20% of for a stay of 5 nights or more. Visitors can book this offer through October 2021.

About Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya

Nestled in the heart of Riviera Maya, Mexico, the 401-room Fairmont Mayakoba is a AAA Five Diamond resort set on 45 acres within a private, luxury community. Surrounded by a lush mangrove forest intersected by water canals, the property offers over 46,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting space, an energizing Willow Stream spa featuring 20 treatment rooms and El Camaleón Golf Course, host to the only official PGA TOUR event in Mexico. A dedication to a green philosophy has earned Fairmont Mayakoba the Rainforest Alliance Verification among other eco-accolades. For reservations contact your Travel Agent or Meeting Planner, call 1(800) 540 6088 or visit fairmont.com/Mayakoba

