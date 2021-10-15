Sunsweet Challenges Consumers to Take Control of Their Bone Health on World Osteoporosis Day, October 20th

Sunsweet is an Official Partner of the International Osteoporosis Foundation's World Osteoporosis Day, which Encourages Consumers to Think About Bone Health and Osteoporosis Prevention

YUBA CITY, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of World Osteoporosis Day, Sunsweet Growers is challenging consumers to take control of their bone health at every age. It's never too early, or too late, to start thinking about bone health. Sunsweet is an official supporter of World Osteoporosis Day, a globally recognized event on October 20th organized by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) to educate the public about the importance of bone health.

According to the IOF, it is estimated that worldwide an osteoporotic fracture occurs every three seconds. At 50 years of age, one in three women and one in five men will suffer a fracture in their remaining lifetime.1 Luckily, there are steps we can take to help prevent bone loss.

Focusing on bone-healthy foods is one way people can help to improve their bone health. Multiple studies suggest prunes may help to prevent bone loss. In fact, research suggests that eating just 5-6 prunes per day can have a positive effect on bone health in post-menopausal women.2 A separate, yearlong study even saw an increase in bone mineral density of certain regions of the body in people who ate 10-11 prunes per day.3 Prunes have vitamins and minerals that likely work together to protect the bone, including fiber, vitamin K, magnesium, potassium, boron, copper and polyphenols.4

"We're proud to partner with IOF on World Osteoporosis Day for the 6th year to help remind people about the importance of bone health," said Stephanie Harralson, Director of Marketing, North America, at Sunsweet Growers Inc. "We should all strive to eat more bone-healthy foods, such as prunes, and follow a healthy lifestyle so we can feel good and enjoy life."

For more information on prunes and bone health, visit https://www.sunsweet.com/products/benefits-of-prunes.

About Sunsweet

Sunsweet Growers Inc., established in 1917, has over 100 years of experience and heritage in producing the highest quality dried fruits. The Yuba City, Calif.-based cooperative of 200+ grower/members is the worldwide leader in prunes and related products. Most recently, the product portfolio has been expanded to include a full line of dried fruit snacks and juices, all designed to fit today's need for healthy and convenient food choices. For more on Sunsweet products, visit www.Sunsweet.com

