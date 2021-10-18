- Celebrates real people in real-life moments with contextually powerful '_ally' words to underscore importance of an ally for everything we want, need and do

Ally launches widest-reaching campaign in brand history: we're all better off with an ally - Celebrates real people in real-life moments with contextually powerful '_ally' words to underscore importance of an ally for everything we want, need and do

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last summer, Ally introduced a campaign that shined a spotlight on the importance of allies in helping elite unsponsored U.S. athletes pursue their dreams. Extending that essential message to everyone, Ally today launched its largest campaign ever, reinforcing the idea that "we're all better off with an ally" in the moments that matter most. The campaign's creative treatment brings this message to life by capturing real-life scenes with real people in stunning visuals and uses a series of contextual words that end in "a-l-l-y" to underscore the significance of having an ally.

"The last 18 months have shown us how incredibly important it is to have strong allies in our lives, from family and friends to neighbors and co-workers," said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer at Ally. "At Ally, our customers shared how important it was we were there for them at the start of the pandemic, helping them navigate all of their moments – big and small -- that require managing their money. Their words and feedback helped us crystallize the meaning of our brand promise and served as the inspiration for this new campaign."

The "We're All Better Off with an Ally" campaign will be prominently featured throughout all of Ally's brand programming and properties. Notably, it will be integrated with Ally's new, breakthrough collaboration with WarnerMedia, DC and Milestone Media to support Black and diverse creators in the comic book genre (heroically) and with its NASCAR presence when Ally-sponsored NASCAR driver Alex Bowman wins another race (dramatically) as well as when the brand is providing a boost to fans of its sponsored soccer clubs Charlotte FC and Detroit City FC (fanatically).

The new creative will be supported by Ally's most expansive media campaign to-date with a reach of more than one billion impressions across a broad spectrum of properties, including:

Over 700 out-of-home (OOH) units across nine cities: Atlanta , Charlotte , Chicago , Dallas , Detroit , Los Angeles , Miami , Nashville and New York City

Live sports:

Prime-time programming

Homepage takeovers

Ally's first entry into TikTok with the #myfin ally moment challenge and brand effect starting Oct. 19

Additional social, public relations, and digital campaigns

Creative agency Anomaly worked with Ally to develop the concept and creative treatment for the "We're All Better Off with an Ally" campaign. MediaCom leads the media buying responsibilities, while R/GA leads the social and digital campaign components and MKTG leads sponsorship integrations.

Visual assets showing how the campaign will come to life in print, digital and video can be found here.

