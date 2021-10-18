The American Waterways Operators Releases Environmental Stewardship Best Practices for the Tugboat, Towboat and Barge Industry

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Waterways Operators (AWO) has released a set of environmental stewardship best practices for the tugboat, towboat, and barge industry. The best practices are intended to inform, support and guide vessel operators' continuous improvement in the areas of water quality, energy efficiency, air quality, waste management and corporate responsibility.

"Barge transportation is the safest, most environmentally sustainable mode of freight transportation," said Jennifer Carpenter, AWO President & CEO. "These best practices reflect AWO members' commitment to continuous improvement as we seek to build on our industry's natural advantages in fuel efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions and become ever better stewards of the natural resources on which our nation and our industry depend."

The environmental stewardship best practices are intended to support the diversity of the tugboat, towboat and barge industry by providing a menu of options from which operators can choose based on their unique operational needs.

The best practices will support companies in preventing spills and discharges, reducing energy consumption, reducing air emissions, properly managing waste, and embracing corporate responsibility, with the goal of attainable, impactful improvements to environmental performance.

The environmental stewardship best practices have been distributed to AWO members and are available on the AWO website.

About the American Waterways Operators

The American Waterways Operators is the tugboat, towboat and barge industry's advocate, resource and united voice for safe, sustainable and efficient transportation on America's waterways, oceans and coasts. Industry vessels move more than 665 million tons of America's commerce each year on the U.S. inland and intracoastal waterways, the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf Coasts and the Great Lakes.

For more information about the importance of waterway transportation, please contact AWO at (703) 841-9300 or visit AWO's website at www.americanwaterways.com.

